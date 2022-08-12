Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $200,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 18.4% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $346.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.16. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

