PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Cut to $34.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PUBM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PUBM opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $43.65.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $178,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,395 shares in the company, valued at $51,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 7,006 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $142,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,916.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $178,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,236 shares of company stock worth $3,450,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $745,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PubMatic by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 245,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 132,113 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.