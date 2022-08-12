PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $9.45

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $10.37. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 7,490 shares changing hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 19.10 and a quick ratio of 19.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 77,571 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $668,662.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,542,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,293,229.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,658. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

