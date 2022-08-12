Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDNA. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27,228 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 66,665 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 359.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 109,550 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

