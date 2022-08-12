Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonos in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Sonos’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SONO. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Sonos stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. Sonos has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,921. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 4.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,888,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,156,000 after purchasing an additional 157,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 6.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 6.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

