Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) Lifted by Oppenheimer

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.
127619 (MDN.TO) Price Performance
127619 has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.07.
About 127619 (MDN.TO)
Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.
