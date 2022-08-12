Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) Lifted by Oppenheimer

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get 127619 (MDN.TO) alerts:

127619 (MDN.TO) Price Performance

127619 has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.07.

About 127619 (MDN.TO)

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.