Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Cut by Desjardins

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$948.15 million.
CAE Stock Down 2.7 %
CAE stock opened at C$26.65 on Friday. CAE has a 1-year low of C$25.53 and a 1-year high of C$42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.97.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Further Reading
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.