Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Cut by Desjardins

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$948.15 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.65.

CAE stock opened at C$26.65 on Friday. CAE has a 1-year low of C$25.53 and a 1-year high of C$42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.97.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

