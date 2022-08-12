Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Cut by Desjardins

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$948.15 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.65.

CAE Stock Down 2.7 %

CAE stock opened at C$26.65 on Friday. CAE has a 1-year low of C$25.53 and a 1-year high of C$42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.97.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for CAE (TSE:CAE)

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.