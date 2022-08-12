Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $78.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.92.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Q2 by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Q2 stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85. Q2 has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $92.34.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

