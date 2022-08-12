Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,322 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Q2 worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Cota Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 379,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after buying an additional 89,138 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Activity at Q2
In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Q2 Price Performance
QTWO stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $92.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85.
Q2 Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
