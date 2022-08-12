Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,322 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Q2 worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Cota Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 379,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after buying an additional 89,138 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Q2 Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

QTWO stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $92.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85.

Q2 Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

