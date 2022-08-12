Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens upped their target price on Q2 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.92.
Q2 Trading Up 0.5 %
QTWO opened at $46.50 on Monday. Q2 has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $92.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.54.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 669.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
