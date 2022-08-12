Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Velo3D, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Velo3D in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Velo3D’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Velo3D’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%.

Velo3D Trading Up 4.9 %

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

VLD opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $978.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. Velo3D has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at $295,720,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at $2,422,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Velo3D by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,357,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 501,375 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Velo3D by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,347,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 491,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.