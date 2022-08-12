QASH Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,714.00 (QASH)

QASH (QASH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One QASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QASH has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. QASH has a market cap of $16.62 million and $25,714.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,195.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00127674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00066321 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

Buying and Selling QASH

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.