QLC Chain (QLC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $191,336.00

QLC Chain (QLC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $191,336.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

