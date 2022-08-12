Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) PT Raised to $210.00

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $187.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 35.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Further Reading

