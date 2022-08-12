Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $150.49

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $150.49 and last traded at $149.90, with a volume of 11700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,234,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,211.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,160 shares of company stock worth $9,517,709 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 203,699 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Qualys by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 185,141 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,147,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $17,777,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $17,754,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.