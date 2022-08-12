Quantis Network Hits Market Cap of $9,550.69 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (QUAN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $9,550.69 and approximately $98.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014769 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038941 BTC.
Quantis Network Profile
Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org.
Buying and Selling Quantis Network
