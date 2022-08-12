Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.03–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.77 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.74. 416,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $178.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.35. Quantum has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $47,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,338,146.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $87,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,962,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,767,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,880 shares of company stock valued at $146,601 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quantum by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64,208 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Quantum by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 183,609 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Quantum by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 91,709 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

