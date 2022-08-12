Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Cut to C$2.40

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$2.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Quarterhill stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,621. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of C$1.72 and a 1-year high of C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.20. The company has a market cap of C$224.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83.

In other Quarterhill news, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,935.79. In other news, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,935.79. Also, Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$191,417.10.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

