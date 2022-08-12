QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.80-$12.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised QuidelOrtho from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QDEL stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $85.44 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

About QuidelOrtho

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,460,000 after buying an additional 72,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,686,000 after acquiring an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth about $34,321,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,822 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

