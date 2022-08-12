QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.80-$12.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised QuidelOrtho from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.67.
QuidelOrtho Stock Performance
QDEL stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $85.44 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho
About QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuidelOrtho (QDEL)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.