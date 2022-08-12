Quilter plc (QLT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on September 19th

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:QLT opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.38) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,720.95. Quilter has a one year low of GBX 95.40 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 161.60 ($1.95).

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLT. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Quilter from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 162 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 131.67 ($1.59).

In other Quilter news, insider Tim J. Breedon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($14,378.93). In related news, insider Tim J. Breedon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($14,378.93). Also, insider Glyn Barker purchased 88,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £99,520.96 ($120,252.49).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

