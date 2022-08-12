Rage Fan Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,749.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $101,963.82 and approximately $12,749.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

