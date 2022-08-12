Rage Fan Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,749.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $101,963.82 and approximately $12,749.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014991 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00039049 BTC.
Rage Fan Coin Profile
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.
Buying and Selling Rage Fan
