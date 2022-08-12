Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 37.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Rapid7

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.