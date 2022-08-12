Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $569.00

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $808,256.18 and $569.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038968 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol.

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.