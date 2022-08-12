Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTS. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.48.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.85 and a 1-year high of C$13.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.30.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.63 million.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.