Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTS. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.48.
Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance
Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.63 million.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
Further Reading
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.