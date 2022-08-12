Raymond James Cuts Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target to C$3.75

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mogo from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,073. The company has a market capitalization of $101.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Mogo has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Mogo had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOGO. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mogo by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,575,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 377,422 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Mogo by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,095,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 371,862 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Mogo in the first quarter worth about $2,598,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Mogo by 343.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 454,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 351,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the period. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

