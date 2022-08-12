Raymond James Downgrades Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Professional from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. Professional has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $412.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Professional during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Professional in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Professional in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Professional by 34,893.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Professional by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

