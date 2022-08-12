Raymond James Downgrades Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Professional from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.
Professional Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. Professional has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $412.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional
About Professional
Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Professional (PFHD)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.