Razor Network Trading Up 12.3% Over Last Week (RAZOR)

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $225,021.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Razor Network has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000753 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000640 BTC.

About Razor Network

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,651,112 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network.

Buying and Selling Razor Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

