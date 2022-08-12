RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 7.97%.
RCM Technologies Trading Down 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,636. The stock has a market cap of $138.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $28.82.
In other RCM Technologies news, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,647.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 583,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $270,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,647.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,281. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
RCMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on RCM Technologies from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
