RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen cut RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ REAL opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. RealReal has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $301.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Activity at RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 696,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 696,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,995 shares of company stock valued at $202,532. 13.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 758.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.