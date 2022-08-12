Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FB Financial (FBK)

FB Financial (NYSE: FBK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 8/9/2022 – FB Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 7/29/2022 – FB Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 7/22/2022 – FB Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $46.00.
  • 7/22/2022 – FB Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens to $50.00.
  • 7/22/2022 – FB Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $52.00.
  • 7/1/2022 – FB Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $39.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 6/15/2022 – FB Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $49.00.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FBK stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.33. 245,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,998. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.06.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.37). FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 338,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 147,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in FB Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Further Reading

