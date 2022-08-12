RED (RED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $37,875.00

RED (RED) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. RED has a total market capitalization of $399,030.33 and $37,875.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 81.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00019880 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00257058 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000709 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000996 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002264 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

