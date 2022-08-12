Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63), Briefing.com reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 52.51%. The company had revenue of $294.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

RRGB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Benchmark lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

