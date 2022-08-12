Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Relativity Acquisition stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Relativity Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of RACY remained flat at $10.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,369. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. Relativity Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

