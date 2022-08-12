Relite Finance (RELI) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Relite Finance (RELI) traded 95.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Relite Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Relite Finance has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $167.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Relite Finance has traded 100% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015217 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Relite Finance Profile
Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance.
Relite Finance Coin Trading
