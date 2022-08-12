Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) vs. Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Financial Analysis

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) and Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Leslie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rent the Runway and Leslie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent the Runway $203.30 million 1.67 -$211.80 million N/A N/A Leslie’s $1.34 billion 2.12 $126.63 million $0.78 19.95

Profitability

Leslie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Rent the Runway.

This table compares Rent the Runway and Leslie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent the Runway N/A N/A N/A Leslie’s 9.74% -49.59% 15.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rent the Runway and Leslie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent the Runway 0 1 10 0 2.91 Leslie’s 0 3 6 0 2.67

Rent the Runway presently has a consensus target price of $11.36, indicating a potential upside of 114.00%. Leslie’s has a consensus target price of $21.22, indicating a potential upside of 36.39%. Given Rent the Runway’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than Leslie’s.

Summary

Rent the Runway beats Leslie’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards. The company also provides pool maintenance products, including pool closing and opening supplies, filter catridges, chlorine floaters, backwash and vacuum hoses, and cleaning attachments; parts, such as automatic pool cleaner parts, pool filter and pump parts, and pool heater and heat pump parts; and safety, recreational, and fitness-related products. In addition, it provides pool equipment and repair services. The company markets its products through 952 company operated locations in 38 states and e-commerce websites. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

