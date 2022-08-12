Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $12.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $511.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.23. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repare Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,483,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,350,950 shares in the company, valued at $28,483,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,186,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,011,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,855,534.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,762,075 shares of company stock worth $19,412,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,732,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.