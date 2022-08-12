Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.
Repare Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $12.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $511.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.23. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,732,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
