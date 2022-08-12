Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Repay updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Repay Stock Performance

RPAY opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. Repay has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 37,262 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy acquired 26,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 157,762 shares of company stock worth $1,757,952 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after acquiring an additional 114,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,797,000 after buying an additional 43,651 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 12.4% during the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 1,495,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after purchasing an additional 164,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Repay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

