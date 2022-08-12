Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $790.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $788.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $9.72 on Thursday, hitting $246.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,323. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.69 and a 200-day moving average of $175.79.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $815,784.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,468,912.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,911,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Repligen by 58.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Repligen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Repligen by 16.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Repligen by 61.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

