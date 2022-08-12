Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $154.00 at Oppenheimer

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

RSG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $141.80 on Monday. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.25 and its 200 day moving average is $129.85.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

