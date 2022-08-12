Research Analysts Set Expectations for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.

Shares of CGAU opened at $5.19 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,241,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,261,000 after acquiring an additional 313,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,381 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,997,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 931,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,898,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,498,000 after acquiring an additional 288,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

