Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Incyte (INCY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY):

8/11/2022 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2022 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim to a “neutral” rating.

8/3/2022 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/3/2022 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/3/2022 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

8/3/2022 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $109.00 to $98.00.

8/2/2022 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

7/28/2022 – Incyte is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Incyte Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.16. 88,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,555. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Incyte by 6.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

