Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Incyte (INCY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY):
- 8/11/2022 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/9/2022 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim to a “neutral” rating.
- 8/3/2022 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/3/2022 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 8/3/2022 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.
- 8/3/2022 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2022 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $109.00 to $98.00.
- 8/2/2022 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.
- 7/28/2022 – Incyte is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2022 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Incyte Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.16. 88,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,555. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Incyte
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Incyte by 6.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
