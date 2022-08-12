ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RMD. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

RMD stock traded down $3.84 on Friday, hitting $237.01. 3,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,403. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.87 and a 200-day moving average of $226.14.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,758. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ResMed by 650.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

