ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01, RTT News reports. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ResMed Stock Down 1.1 %

ResMed stock opened at $240.85 on Friday. ResMed has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,376 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $237,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $326,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.80.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.