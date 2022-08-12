Reviewing DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) & Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of DexCom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 7.47% 11.79% 5.23% Anika Therapeutics -7.26% -1.96% -1.61%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 1 13 0 2.93 Anika Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DexCom and Anika Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

DexCom presently has a consensus price target of $112.30, indicating a potential upside of 27.27%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.89%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than DexCom.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DexCom and Anika Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $2.45 billion 14.15 $154.70 million $0.48 183.84 Anika Therapeutics $147.79 million 2.15 $4.13 million ($0.76) -28.61

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

DexCom has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

DexCom beats Anika Therapeutics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system. The company's products candidature comprises Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management product family consists of Monovisc, Orthovisc, Cingal, and Hyvisc that are indicated to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and joint preservation and restoration product family comprise a portfolio of approximately 150 bone preserving joint technology products, a line of sports medicine soft tissue repair solutions, and orthopedic regenerative solutions products. The company's non-orthopedic product family include HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications, including adhesion barrier products, advanced wound care products, ophthalmic products, and ear, nose, and throat products. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

