Reviewing Lucid Group (LCID) & The Competition

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) is one of 64 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lucid Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group’s peers have a beta of 1.51, meaning that their average share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -1,030.53% -34.45% -19.66% Lucid Group Competitors -17,528.90% -7.97% -1.73%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million -$2.58 billion -12.76 Lucid Group Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion 96.18

This table compares Lucid Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lucid Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lucid Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 2 5 0 2.50 Lucid Group Competitors 807 2077 2827 117 2.39

Lucid Group presently has a consensus target price of 32.83, indicating a potential upside of 77.48%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 22.76%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Lucid Group peers beat Lucid Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

