Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REXR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE REXR traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $67.41. 14,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,142. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 132.63%.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,629. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

