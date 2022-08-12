RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Stock Price Down 2%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Rating) dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.