Richard Joseph Tremblay Sells 7,059 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Stock

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $145,274.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 217,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of RFP opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Resolute Forest Products

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth approximately $806,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 26.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 419,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 88,188 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.