Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Down 45.4% in July

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,800 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the July 15th total of 1,315,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Rightmove Price Performance
OTCMKTS RTMVF remained flat at $6.96 during trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $10.77.
Rightmove Company Profile
