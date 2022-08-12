Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Down 45.4% in July

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,800 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the July 15th total of 1,315,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Rightmove Price Performance

OTCMKTS RTMVF remained flat at $6.96 during trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

Rightmove Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

