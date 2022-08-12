RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.91-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.51 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNG. Barclays lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.73.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of RNG stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.73. 2,239,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $315.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,117,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,740 shares of company stock worth $2,010,500 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its position in RingCentral by 38.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 11,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 1.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 61,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $426,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 276.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.